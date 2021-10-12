Lincoln Depot Museum to Host Vietnam Veteran and Author John Fratangelo

Author to Discuss his book “The Last Goodbye” – A Personal Memoir of Life and Service in the Vietnam War

The Lincoln Depot Book and Lecture Series continues on Saturday, November 6th with decorated Vietnam veteran and author, John Fratangelo, who will discuss his recent book “The Last Goodbye.”

Originally from the Bronx and now a resident of Mahopac, NY, John gives a candid account of his life leading up to his two years of service in Vietnam, the horrors of combat, and the challenges he faced returning home. It is a memoir that provides a first-hand account of an era in American history that needs to be told and a personal story that brings to life the tragedy and struggles of those who fought in Vietnam.

The Lincoln Depot Museum is proud to welcome John Fratangelo to discuss his book and personal story with our audience. Copies of “The Last Goodbye” will be available to purchase and then signed by the author.

When asked about his book and the reaction of readers John said “I think it will have a lasting impact on the way people come to feel about the combat veteran and give them a new found respect for every man and woman who proudly serve their country.”

John Fratangelo is a recipient of the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. He is presently junior vice commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 6 from 2-3 PM in the Lincoln Depot Visitor’s Center. Admission will be $10.00 per person, free to museum members. NYS COVID guidelines will be followed. For further information visit the museum website at www.lincolndepotmuseum.org, call 914-402-4318 or email at lincolndepotfdn@gmail.com.