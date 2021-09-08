Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber Announces New Visitor’s Bureau to Support Local Businesses

The Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce will be launching a pilot program to open its office on Saturdays, staffed with a local 10591 resident. This move comes in response to the fact that the community’s sites and history bring visitors from around the region as well as from other parts of the country and world.

“We want to support the local businesses as well as the visitors” said Stephanie Rodnick, executive director of the chamber. The office will be open for 12 Saturdays, starting Sept. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Following the pilot, the chamber will decide whether to continue the staffing and increase the hours for the coming year.

In other news, Laura Rey Iannarelli, owner of the Rey Insurance Agency in Sleepy Hollow, has moved into the role of interim president. Rey has been an active chamber member for many years and a board member for the past three years.

The chamber also has extended its thanks to Philip Johnson, who has stepped down as president into the role of immediate past president. Johnson, who retired from the EF International Language School in June 2020, was elected to a two-year term in 2018 as president but during the pandemic decided to stay on longer to help with the transition.

For information about joining the chamber or if you are interested in staffing opportunities at the chamber office, contact Rodnick at srodnick@sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com.