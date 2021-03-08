Listen to River Journal’s New Podcast – RiverTalk

HAVE YOU HEARD?!

There’s an exciting new podcast series created expressly for you and everyone in the River Towns.

RIVERTALK!

Enjoy listening to brief, entertaining and enlightening conversations with local influencers and everyday people.

Hosted by River Journal’s own Christian Larson.

Scan the code below or click HERE to start listening, now or any time. Our first episode features a conversation with Vivian McKenzie, owner of Kathleen’s Tea Room and Democratic candidate for Mayor of Peekskill.

Coming Soon … Nicole DeRise of Sing Sing Museum

Let’s Hear It for RiverTalk! Go with the Flow.