Renowned Neurosurgeon Will Lead Planned Stroke Center at Phelps Hospital

Dr. Danilo Silva, a neurosurgeon specializing in skull base surgery and brain tumors, has joined Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow as the Director of Neurosurgery. Dr. Silva is also a member of the Department of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Both hospitals are part of Northwell Health.

Formerly, Dr. Silva held a post-residency clinical fellowship in the areas of open and endoscopic skull base surgery, neurosurgical oncology, radio surgery and functional and restorative neurosurgery at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, where he was awarded recognition for excellence in teaching by the graduate medical education office. Dr. Silva also completed two post-doctoral research fellowships in minimally invasive neurosurgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in Manhattan and skull base surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Dr. Silva comes to Phelps Hospital with the mission to establish a state-of-the-art general neurosurgical unit with specific expertise as a stroke center. While Phelps currently provides urgent care for stroke patients in its emergency department, the expansion of care offered by the new stroke center will include endovascular radiology and related endovascular procedures, as well as emergency surgery to treat the full range of stroke types.

Known for his excellent patient communication skills and patient centered approach, Dr. Silva chose to join Phelps Hospital because it provides state-of-the-art treatment and a high standard of care in a convivial, community-oriented setting. “I am grateful for the opportunity to build an advanced neurological division and stroke center at Phelps,” he said. “Everyone here, from the medical staff to the grounds keepers, demonstrates a deep commitment to patient-centered medicine and I am proud to be a part of that.”

Dr. Silva is a member of numerous professional societies, including Congress of Neurological Surgeons, North American Skull Base Society, The Pituitary Society, American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, American Academy of Neurological and Orthopedic Surgeons and Brazilian Society of Neurosurgery. He has written various book chapters in his areas of expertise and published dozens of neurosurgical articles in world-renowned, indexed journals including Journal of Neurosurgery, Stroke, Surgical Neurology International and Journal of Clinical Neurosciences.

In addition to English, Dr. Silva is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. He lives in Bronxville with his wife and two children.