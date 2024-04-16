Alanna “Allie” Fraase joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

After relocating to Croton-on-Hudson in 2020 from Brooklyn, Allie has integrated herself as a respected member of the community. Allie is a co-founder of the Croton Welcome Wagon, Croton for Excellence and Equity in Education, and the Croton Rainbow Club. Allie also owns a local home design business, Cozy AF Homes, is active in her kid’s school’s PTA, and spends her free time planning trips, gardening, reading, and taking her kids to the park.

As a local expert, Allie is excited to support her clients in the purchase or sale of their home. After two home purchases, and one sale of her own, she knows the importance of working with honest, knowledgeable real estate agents.

Cynthia Lippolis, Principal Broker, is excited to have Alanna Fraase join the team. “Allie is not only familiar with our community she is a pillar of the community. Her years of experience helping local members thrive are an asset to the River Towns Real Estate team and her clients alike. ”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, in 2014. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate has two offices located at: 133 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson and 983 Main Street, Peekskill. For more information, contact Cynthia Lippolis, Real Estate Broker/Owner.