RiverFest for Pete’s Sake Announces plan for Hudson River Folk Festival

Organizers for the nonprofit organization RiverFest for Pete’s Sake (FPS) held a kickoff event at Rivermarket Bar & Kitchen on Sunday afternoon to present their plans and seek pledges from individuals interested in creating a new music festival to carry on the mission of musician and activists Pete and Toshi Seeger that brought attention to the pollution of the Hudson River and inspired the successful and ongoing efforts to clean it up.

The proposed Hudson River Folk Festival would take place over Father’s Day weekend — June 14-15, 2025 — on the Hudson riverfront at Croton Point Park. The event would be dedicated to helping spread the word about the enduring need to focus on environmental issues and promote a sustainable planet.

Grammy award-winning musician Steve Earle performed at the kickoff event and was joined by Grammy award-winning musician Tom Chapin who served as master of ceremonies. Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins attended the event and offered encouraging remarks. He was joined by Westchester County Director of Tourism & Film Natasha Caputo.

RiverFest FPS is seeking major donor pledges that would allow the festival to be an annual, outdoor, family-oriented environmental festival with live musical acts on multiple stages. In addition, the festival would feature information booths and representatives from local, national, and global organizations focused on climate change, zero waste, sustainable energy and more.

“We envision the Hudson River Folk Festival as a self-sustaining event that generations to come can enjoy,” said Mitzi Elkes, President of Riverfest FPS. “The new festival will carry on the wonderful tradition of bringing great music and environmental activism to the Hudson Valley.”

The Hudson River Folk Festival builds on the legacy The Great Hudson River Revival, which was founded by Pete & Toshi Seeger and operated by the Sloop Clearwater from 1978-2019. That festival combined music and performance with activism and education and brought thousands of people of all ages to the shores of the Hudson River, often drawing more than 15,000 people over a weekend. More than half a million music lovers have become concerned citizens after attending festivals and learning more about the rich environment of the river.

The Hudson River Folk Festival organizers are dedicated to honoring the spirit of Pete and Toshi Seeger with music and activism.