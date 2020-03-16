Town of Cortlandt’s Top Goals for the Coming Year: From Supervisor Linda Puglisi

Continue our excellent financial record. Moody’s upgraded our bond rating to Aa1 this year for our good performance . Also, keep town tax increases very low . In 2019 , the increase was only 0.9% (equals $15 for the year) , and overall , for 29 years , only on average a 1% town tax increase in total. I , ’m very proud of this record which includes very low town debt.

Veterans ’ b anners on Albany Post R oad , along the corridor in front of the V.A. C ontact my office @ 914-734-1002 to learn more – or visit our town website at townofcortlandt.com .

O versee the closure of the two operating n uclear p lants at Indian Point (in the Village of Buchanan and Town of Cortlandt). We work closely with the Buchanan m ayor and officials, as well as the Hendrick Hudson School District , both of which will be fiscally impacted by the loss of revenue when the plants close in 2020 – 2021.

The town’s new bathhouse at our town pool will be completed this year , and in 2019 we installed a new playground and a mini ature- golf course.

Continue our economic growth in the right locations in the town to offset our upcoming loss of revenue from Indian Point ($800,000 a year, 2% of our annual revenue) , including on town property in the hamlet of Verplanck.

More sewer projects in the town. We just received a grant from N ew York State to offset the costs for the properties along Albany Post R oa d in Montrose . O ther sewer projects are being developed, as well.

We had a fantastic new Winter Wonderland festival last December by our Youth Center. This event and all others , including Cortlandt Family Fun Day , will continue.

Sustainability issues are very important to us in this administration , and we will continue energy programs ( e. g., solar ) .

We have expanded our social media opportunities ( e . g . , Instagram) , and will continue these important efforts for communication.

We’ve been successful in 2019 removing blighted structures , and will continue to do so , along with the removal of all billboards town wide. They have become outdated due to many other ways to advertise.

Cortlandt Waterfront Park along the Hudson River in the Verplanck hamlet has become a center of activity for our community (summer concerts , etc.) , with more plans to come.

We will work with the successful Cortlandt Community Rowing Association started by Councilman Frank Farrell to have a new hangar for storage of the crew boats and in many other ways to promote this important program.

Many infrastructure projects and our extended paving plan will continue in 2020 – 2021. We are very pleased that $3 million of resurfacing was completed in 2019.

We have many important programs and activities for our s eniors and youth at our centers and many recreational programs. (See our quarterly recreation brochures to learn more.)