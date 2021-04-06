Murray, Capicotti Win Village Seats 

Former Village of Buchanan Mayor Sean Murray (217 votes), along with running mate Anthony Capicotti (212), won election to two-year terms on March 16 as trustees on the Village board, besting incumbents Duane Jackson (164) and Cesare Pasquale (152). Their terms started April 1, 2021.

The victors’ lines included Republican, Conservative and Buchanan United. Their opponents ran on the Democrat and Residents lines.

Sean Murray, who works for Entergy and served as Buchanan Mayor 2010-2014, chairs the Village Planning Board. “I felt the Village the last couple of years has lacked direction in its vision of the future,” he told River Journal North.

As one example, he pointed to the proposed Overlay District legislation that he says needs to include a provision for commercial development. “Commercial carries a community, and it needs to be maintained,” he said.

Murray also criticized the Village’s expenditure of more than $27,000 to file for “intervener status” regarding the license transfer of Indian Point to Holtec from Entergy. “For a small village to fight a license is a waste of time and money.”

Anthony Capicotti is familiar to the community for his family’s longtime role managing the fireworks for Verplanck’s Italian Feast, run by the Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

He works for PCI Contracting in Mount Vernon as a heavy equipment operator in Local 137, International Union of Operating Engineers.

“I do construction, so I know development,” said Capicotti. “I’ll do the best I can for the Village, supporting infrastructure projects that we need, and voting for less spending in other areas.”

Capicotti is grateful to be elected after coming up short as a candidate in 2017. “I wanted to be more involved. That wasn’t my right time. I have five kids and I’m more educated about the issues this time.”