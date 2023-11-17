Local Groups Gather to Promote Honesty in Government

On November 15th, about 60 residents of Congressional District 17 came together to call attention to the discrepancies between our Congressional Representative Mike Lawler’s moderate rhetoric and his very conservative voting record. People came from across Putnam County and Northern Westchester to the Jan Peek Gazebo in Peekskill to call out issues where Representative Lawler makes public statements presenting himself as reasonable and balanced but takes a more extremist position when voting.

The event was sponsored by CCoHOPE Indivisible, Take17, and Putnam Progressives.

CCoHOPE Indivisible is an organization which works to protect democracy and push government at all levels to function for the collective good of society, drawing members from Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Ossining and Peekskill

Take 17 advocates for progressive political causes in the 17th congressional district

Putnam Progressives is a group of people in Putnam County concerned with taking action to promote and preserve policies that support our democratic values, human rights and tolerance.