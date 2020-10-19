Legislators Borgia & Smith Jointly Request Funding for Three Projects in 2021 Capital Project Budget

In advance of the release of County Executive George Latimer’s 2021 Capital Project Budget, Legislators Catherine Borgia and Colin Smith requested the inclusion of three projects. The projects are:

$2M for the Kiley Center in Peekskill

$7.52M for replacement of Louisa Street over Hudson Division Railroad in Peekskill

$3.15M for replacement of Pump House Road over Peekskill Hollow Brook in Cortlandt.

Borgia said: “Infrastructure improvements provide fuel for the engine of Westchester’s economy, particularly in these challenging economic conditions. I look forward to working with County Executive Latimer on the addition of these projects to his 2021 Capital Project budget.”

Smith said: “The City of Peekskill and the Town of Cortlandt badly need these Capital Projects enhancements. This is why the voters sent us here and we look forward to working with the County Executive on advancing our joint goals.”

The $2M project, done jointly with funds from the City of Peekskill, will provide improvements to the Boys & Girls’ Club of Northern Westchester at the Kiley Center on Main Street. The work will include an addition as well as exterior improvements.

The other two projects consist of removal and replacement of asphalt, replacement of an old steel joint system and other infrastructure improvements. The Louisa Street structure was built in 1984 and Pump House Road structure was constructed in 1930.

The requests were formally made in a letter to the County Executive’s Office. The Capital Project Budget is typically released in mid-October.