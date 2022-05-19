Former Peekskill Mayor André Rainey Endorses Dana Levenberg for New York State Assembly

Former Peekskill Mayor André Rainey has thrown his support behind Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg’s candidacy for New York State Assembly. Rainey’s own run for Assembly was cut short by a petition challenge from Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith.

Rainey and Levenberg have known each other since Rainey first ran to become mayor of Peekskill. In his remarks, delivered at an event at Assemblywoman Sandy Galef’s home, Rainey also paid homage to the Assemblywoman, who will be retiring at the end of the year. He said, “In order to fill your shoes, we want somebody who’s going to have that same energy, that same respect, that same commitment to the people, and of course that same drive to make positive change…. For that reason, I’m giving my unwavering support and endorsement to Dana Levenberg to take this 95th Assembly seat.”

As Mayor, Rainey played a role he played in securing a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for the city. He also secured significant financial support from the public and private sectors to bring a new Boys & Girls Club to Northwest Westchester, and oversaw substantial investments in affordable housing.

Of Rainey, Levenberg said, “André has an important role to play in our political discourse. He shines a light on issues that might otherwise be ignored, and it is important that his voice, and those who felt he was the best to represent their voices, be heard and respected.”

The Levenberg campaign will be holding a canvassing rally in Peekskill with a group of committed supporters and elected officials Saturday morning, May 21st.