Meet the Candidates for Sleepy Hollow Village Trustee

River Journal invited all candidates representing Sleepy Hollow to submit campaign statements. We present them here in alphabetical order by last name. There are five candidates running for three seats, each with a two-year term. As a matter of policy, River Journal does not endorse candidates.

Election day is Tuesday, March 19 and the polls are open from 6:00am – 9:00pm.

Lauran Connell

Candidate for Sleepy Hollow trustee

Seeking: Reelection as trustee, Village of Sleepy Hollow

Party Affiliation: Transparent Accountable Government (TAG)

Since becoming a Trustee, all of my decisions have been motivated by my goal of maintaining and improving our vibrant, strong community. For me, this means improving street safety, encouraging an active downtown, and increasing recreation opportunities for all residents are top priorities. Built into these goals, and all my efforts, is a focus on growing our sustainability efforts.

My priorities as a Trustee are reflected in the projects I work on:

Local Development Corporation (LDC) Board (the entity responsible for developing the East Parcel into an area for resident recreation and the location for our new DPW building): I have tirelessly pushed the LDC to prioritize resident recreation. Soon, we will see the first outcome of that work as we continue with a plan to design and build a skatepark, racket courts (pickleball and tennis), and a pedestrian promenade on the east parcel.

Transportation and Parking Committee: is working on implementing safety improvements to key intersections identified as high risk. This work has accelerated significantly in the past several months and we are close to having formal, professionally designed solutions to our most dangerous intersections.

Sleepy Hollow Music Festival working group: Festival to be held on June 8, 2024. Buy your tickets at sleepyhollowmusicfestival.com ! It has been fun working with a dedicated group of music lovers to put this special event together for the Village.

Landmark Preservation Working Group: Partnering with a dedicated group of residents to implement a regulatory regime that will protect our historic streetscape and key buildings for the future.

As a regulatory and compliance attorney, I have learned that making progress is often about problem solving. With prioritization and planning, we can continue to pursue our goals while responsibly managing our tax base. Last year we identified almost $1M of cost savings, passed on to our residents in the form of lower taxes. In the future I will focus on 1) improving our water infrastructure since lines serving Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow Manor, and portions of the downtown require critical upgrades, 2) implementing transportation and pedestrian safety improvements that target high risk areas, and 3) continuing to push for a more vibrant downtown.

I am writing now to ask for your support to continue my work.

To tell you a bit about myself personally, I have three young children, all of whom were born in Sleepy Hollow. You can frequently see me walking or running with one or more children and/or my cute dog named Coda. I often visit the TaSH and our library. I am the global head of compliance & integrity at a major media data company. I have a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Georgetown University, a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law, and a masters of law in Regulatory Compliance from Fordham University School of Law. I enjoy running, reading, and chocolate.

I have never driven to a Board of Trustees meeting since my election two years ago – instead choosing to walk or bike.

Jim Husselbee

Candidate for Sleepy Hollow trustee

Seeking: Election as trustee, Village of Sleepy Hollow

Affiliation: Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH)

My wife Sue and I have been a part of the Sleepy Hollow community for 24 years (since 2000). Over the years, I have consistently felt a desire to get involved with local organizations to help the community in various ways. I served three years on the School Board (the TUFSD Board of Ed.), was President and Treasurer of the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, and for many years was a board member of the Community Food Pantry of SH and TT. In the arena of municipal government, I served as a Trustee on the Mt. Pleasant IDA (Industrial Development Agency) and was co-chair for our Unite Sleepy Hollow coalition. I know what it means to represent all of the residents of the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

We all noticed that the Sleepy Hollow waterfront was, for more than a decade, largely off limits to residents. It had the appearance of a concrete wasteland left behind by the abandoned GM assembly plant. But as a result of large-scale community involvement, thoughtful planning and development, and coordination among determined individuals and local government, the site is now in the midst of a major transformation. A beautiful Riverwalk now encircles the property, linking Horan’s Landing to the south with Kingsland Point to the north; with emerging housing and business development that is set to transform our historic Village and ensure our place as one of the most vibrant and beautiful communities in Westchester County.

But we are now at a crucial juncture. As with any large and complex development project, difficult decisions have been made and the end product will take time. I am running for Village Trustee to help ensure that all of the citizens of our wonderful Village are able to reap the rewards of the transformation and prosper with promise of a better future. We are in the middle—not the end—of these transformation efforts. We can see progress, but the end is still uncertain, and it will take focus and experience to reach it. So I humbly ask for your vote (and encourage you to vote the Unite Sleepy Hollow ticket of three candidates) on March 19. If elected, I will do my part to ensure that thoughtful development of our waterfront continues, that the rewards of progress benefit everyone in our community and that your elected local government leads with compassion, collaboration, and diligent fiscal responsibility.

Jim McGovern

Candidate for Sleepy Hollow trustee

Seeking: Election as trustee, Village of Sleepy Hollow

Affiliation: Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH)



In 2009, my wife Dana and I visited the river towns hoping to find a place to settle and raise our expanding family. Sleepy Hollow spoke to us in its beautiful riverside, proximity to NYC, diversity, excellent schools and burgeoning downtown restaurant and cultural scenes. We became residents in 2010 and in the 14 years since, through my three children, my wife and I have developed a keen interest in furthering the resources, both natural and community supported, that will keep all our families thriving and Sleepy Hollow a jewel of the Hudson Valley.

Throughout my tenure here in Sleepy Hollow, I have been actively involved as a coach of two Sleepy Hollow Football Club soccer teams, board member, and more recently President, of Philipse Manor Beach Club. In those roles, I have been diligent in creating a collaborative approach and always kept an eye to establishing character, infrastructure and resources that will serve not only this but our future generations.

I will bring that same approach if I am elected as a Trustee this year. Our village sits at an important crossroads. We have seen great progress and momentum over the past several years; including great strides on Edge on Hudson, the revitalization and investment in small business and diverse communities on Beekman Ave and close partnership with our environmental advisory panels. We cannot lose momentum! Our Village needs to continue to implement the priorities that were agreed to in our 2019 Comprehensive Plan. This plan lays out integration of the Edge and waterfront into our village and builds advantages for our whole community through development fees and growing tax revenue. That revenue is slated to enhance amenities and services for all. We must guard this forward progress and the Unite Sleepy Hollow ticket comprised of myself, Jim Husselbee and Matt Presseau is committed to continuing the legacy of USH – advancements for all and tax increase for none. Please vote USH and vote YES on the Comprehensive Plan.

Matt Presseau

Candidate for Sleepy Hollow trustee

Seeking: Election as trustee, Village of Sleepy Hollow

Affiliation: Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH)

I am running for Trustee because I want to ensure that the reasons that my family and I moved here continue: the diversity in all forms; the walkability; a community of local businesses.

Unfortunately, the present village administration lacks the vision and philosophy to rise to this transformative period. They are squandering our advantages and opportunities afforded by the Edge on Hudson development.

The 2019 Comprehensive Plan is a robust vision for the future, integrating the Edge and waterfront into our village while taking advantage of development fees and growing tax revenue to enhance amenities and services for all. Without wide public discussion, the Comprehensive Plan was tabled, the DPW project stopped and developing the Commons sputters on fumes. The village administration offers no alternative and sits passively.

The present administration also eschews experts to advise village officials who lack knowledge and experience to run the village, opting for well meaning but ad hoc efforts by unprepared elected officials. To illustrate with a real example, consider the recent parking meter debacle. The two trustees who led this project have no expertise in parking policy and the only outside resource they consulted was the vendor who operates our parking meters — letting the fox design the chicken coop. The conflict of interest was glaring. The result was predictable – angry residents pointing out obvious problems with the new policies that were detrimentally impacting their lives. It also set up a conflict between our small business community and residents. The parking meter issues have been “resolved” by having the village taxpayers eat the risk. This is not a prudent way to run the village.

Broadly speaking, we need to lean into the future of Sleepy Hollow rather than passively wait for it to wash over us. We do this by putting our full energy behind the Comprehensive Plan that we as a village developed together. To the extent that it must be adjusted, let’s have that conversation in earnest instead of just using buzz words about transparency and accountability. When we need expert help, let’s call it in. Whatever we need to do, let’s keep moving forward energetically.

The Unite Sleepy Hollow slate of Jim McGovern, Jim Husselbee, and myself, are committed to prioritizing and reinvigorating the Comprehensive Plan without raising taxes. We are committed to smart administration of the village, ready to recognize when we lack the expertise and ready to call in help when it is needed. It is a challenging agenda but we have no choice. The future of Sleepy Hollow is here and it is not waiting for us to have everything perfectly lined up. We need to juggle all of the issues facing the village and continue to move forward. Unite Sleepy Hollow has a demonstrated record over the last seven years of advancing the development of the village while keeping property tax increases level and below inflation. We are committed to continuing this tradition. Please vote USH and tell the village to keep advancing.

Patrick Sheeran

Candidate for Sleepy Hollow trustee

Seeking: Reelection as trustee, Village of Sleepy Hollow

Affiliation: Transparent Accountable Government (TAG)

I joined the Board of Trustees after being impressed by Martin’s common sense approach to making progress. As a resident and business owner in Sleepy Hollow, I bring a unique perspective to the Board. As a trustee I bring a desire to listen, learn, and vote for what makes sense for Sleepy Hollow and its residents. I bring with me no agenda other than the overall success of the village and to support its progress forward.

One of my main goals is to support a welcoming, vibrant downtown. I want our village to be attractive year-round. We need to approach supporting our downtown from multiple angles, including: better infrastructure to reduce litter, improved parking management, incentives to improve building facades, and targeted efforts to reduce vacant lots and blight. I would also like to prioritize small business investment within our downtown by setting up a Sleepy Hollow business owner advisory group. This would serve as a point of contact for potential investors. A rising tide lifts all boats. As we make improvements, it is important that we proactively protect our historic streetscape and preserve our rich past.

Some areas I have focused on as trustee:

Sleepy Hollow 150th Anniversary Committee – Working to plan and coordinate celebrations monthly for Sleepy Hollow’s 150th year as an incorporated village. It has been a privilege working with many of our creative and dedicated residents and I look forward to continuing to support the efforts and events the rest of the year.

Downtown Economic Marketing Study – a grant funded study that will conduct a comprehensive study of our downtown. This study will target storefronts, business owners, and streetscapes with suggestions for improvements. It is my goal that every store front on Beekman Avenue is filled with a small business.

Landmark Preservation Working Group- as both a resident and owner of a historic building on our main street I bring a unique perspective to this group. I believe the preservation of our downtown and its remaining historic buildings for future generations to enjoy is paramount.

With your support I will continue to work to make our village a more beautiful, dynamic place to live.

For some background on myself, a few years ago we purchased a building on Beekman Avenue and shortly after The Beekman Ale House opened its doors. This venture was undertaken with my brother, Luke Sheeran. Now my wife, brother, and mother are all village residents. I enjoy participating in the Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon, the 10k run, and taking my two dogs to Kingsland Point Park. I graduated from Manhattan College with a BS in Finance. My career path began working in my family’s bars and restaurants in Midtown Manhattan. After graduating I began working in Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch before returning to my roots in the bar and restaurant industry.

For me Sleepy Hollow is not just my ZIP code but where I have chosen to invest professionally as well as personally.