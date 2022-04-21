Cortlandt Town Hall Building to be Renamed the Linda D. Puglisi Town Hall

The Town of Cortlandt is pleased to announce that Supervisor, Richard Becker, M.D. and members of the Town Board have declared May 1st Linda D. Puglisi Day and will be naming the Town Hall building in her name at a special ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Town Hall.

“We are pleased to be able to honor former Supervisor Linda D. Puglisi with the naming of the Town Hall in recognition of her 34 years of dedicated service to our Town and community. Please join us as we celebrate Linda for her many accomplishments including the negotiations that led to the Town having a dedicated Town Hall and being the original “tax capper”.” Dr. Richard H. Becker, Supervisor

Former Town of Cortlandt Supervisor, Linda Puglisi, who retired in December 2021 after 34 years of service to the town government was on the original negotiating team as a Councilwoman to purchase the former Lakeland School District Elementary School in 1989. After a successful public referendum vote in 1991, the Town of Cortlandt government purchased the school for Town Hall office purposes. The necessary improvements were approved in early 1992, and by December of that same year, the building was dedicated and opened to the public. This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the opening of this historic building that was constructed in the 1930’s as a W.P.A. project.

“I am very grateful for this great honor to have Cortlandt’s Town Hall named for me. I want to thank Supervisor Richard Becker and the Town Board for this tremendous honor. I am very appreciative for this recognition and tribute. I remember taking a tour through this then closed elementary school owned by Lakeland School District at the time and remarking that this lovely and historic former school would be perfect for our Town hall purposes. So, after explaining that to my colleagues on the board over 30 years ago and to the community my dream became a reality. It has been proven over these past 30 years to have been a good decision for our town. Therefore, I am so honored and humbled to have our Town hall where I worked every day for 30 years have my name on it for now and for generations to come. Once again I am so grateful to Supervisor Becker and the town board.” former Supervisor Linda D. Puglisi