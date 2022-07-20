Congratulations to the Summer 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month

Meet Mae!

Aka our little “Bean”!

We adopted Mae back in October 2021 from A Good Dog Rescue in Verplank. She’s about 1.5 years old and is a German Shepherd and Boxer mix.

Mae has been adjusting well to her new home in Cortlandt and she loves playing with her big brother Kodi – our Husky/Golden Retriever mix. Though she is afraid of most people, Mae is actually very affectionate, and her favorite activity is snuggling with mom and dad on the couch during movie nights.

She also enjoys birdwatching, going on walks, and stealing dad’s slippers when he’s not looking.

Mae and her family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

