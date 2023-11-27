Congratulations to the November RJN Pet of the Month

Meet Sophie Peaches!

Sophie Peaches loves to play fetch with her favorite toy, her frisbee. She always loves to go swimming down at Croton Landing Park. The moment she sets her eyes on the water, she jumps in with the biggest smile on her face. It’s a struggle to get her out of the water when it’s time to leave.

Her favorite downtime activity is to sit on the back porch looking out onto the Hudson River, making sure her backyard is free from any potential “danger” (aka deer). Sophie’s whole personality is around cuddling and demands it constantly. She’s extremely friendly, easily making lifelong friends with anyone she meets.

