Peekskill residents marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at their annual ceremony held at the memorial at Riverfront Green. Several hundred people remembered and honored the memory of those lost, including Peekskill native sons Sam Oitice, a New York City firefighter with FDNY Ladder 4, and Charley Wassil Jr., a Peekskill Police detective who died from a 9-11 related illness.