Winter in Nyack: Why hibernate? Warm Up in a Cool River Town

The frosty months are here. But why hibernate when it’s easy to warm up in a cool Rockland river town? Nyack is the place for just that — a place to enjoy a warm welcome with lots of cool things to see and do.

How about…

Strolling, hiking or biking along riverside trails

Taking in sweeping Hudson River vistas on the new Mario Cuomo bridge path

Browsing through Nyack’s one-of-a-kind boutiques and specialty shops

Exploring world class art exhibitions

Discovering centuries of Nyack’s cultural heritage on one of many historical walking tours

Relaxing with a salon visit, spa treatment or traditional hot shave at a master barber

Enjoying a great lunch or dinner — with a choice of over 50 restaurants right in town

…Or a walking food tour to sample highlights from the village menu

Experiencing a live theater performance, film screening, classical music concert, or evening of live jazz.

…And to top off the day, enjoying a night cap and cozy stay in a hotel just minutes from the center of town.

“Nyack has it all — a special blend of Hudson Valley experiences in a warm, welcoming village just 25 miles north of New York City,” said Nyack Mayor Don Hammond. “The village continues to grow as a destination for people who want to enjoy life and make memories that go far beyond the ordinary.”

Big bonus: the packaging.

Nyack’s restaurants, night spots, shops and personal service businesses are located within a walkable community covering just over one square mile. “Nyack is one-of-a-kind village, and a haven for one-of-a-kind small businesses,” said Maria Luisa Whittingham, co-founder of Nyack Merchants United and owner of Maria Luisa boutique at 77 South Broadway.

What’s cool (and warm) right now

Nyack is decked out for the season, with the annual holiday tree in the center of town and lights up all over the village. The restaurants and shops are in high gear, with special events, winter menus, gift-friendly pricing and plenty of places to take a breather from the holiday rush.

Here’s just a sampling of events coming up in the next few weeks:

Holiday Gift Fair. December 10, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. At Hudson Market on Main, corner of Main Street and Broadway. A dozen artisans offer unique local arts and crafts. (Vendors and offerings listed on Visit Nyack.org.)

Holiday Youth Artists Market. December 10, from 11:00am to 2:00 pm. At the Creative Arts Workshop, 171 Main Street. Local youth artists and makers offer their wares.

Serenata Series at Maureen’s Jazz Cellar. December 11 at 4:00 pm, at Maureen’s, 2 North Broadway. Dylan Thomas’ beloved story intertwined with chamber music and holiday favorites.

Rockland County Pride Center Holiday Party. December 14, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Black Parakeetz Paint, Swig, and Sing 298 Main Street.

December 14, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Black Parakeetz Paint, Swig, and Sing 298 Main Street. North Broadway Friends and Family Holiday Celebration. December 15 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm. North Broadway will be closed to traffic and open for strolling, shopping, dining and holiday cheer. Special

Menorah lighting. December 18 at 4:00 pm in the gazebo at Hezekiah Easter Veteran’s Memorial square in the center of town. A joyful celebration conducted by Rabbi Chaim Zvi Ehrenreich, Chabad of the Nyacks.

Six13: A Cappella Chanukah Extravaganza. December 18, at 4:00 pm. Congregation Sons of Israel 300 North Broadway. Concert and holiday celebration

Farmers Market. A staple in Nyack, running every Thursday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm year round– rain, shine or snow. A great place to get goodies for holiday meals and gifts, the Market not only offers access to products from local farms and specialty producers, but also serves as a community gathering place, with weekly features, including live music and education programs for kids and adults.

“We welcome everyone to enjoy everything the county has to offer, come back to enjoy more — and possibly make Rockland their home.” said Lucy Redzeposki, Rockland’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism.