Keybank Employees to Volunteer with Local Nonprofits for 29th Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

May 10, 2019

Keybank Employees to Volunteer with Local Nonprofits for 29th Annual Neighbors Make the Difference DayOn May 15th, 200 KeyBank employees will spend part of their workday volunteering with 20 community organizations across Hudson Valley and Metro New York. This year marks KeyBank’s 29th Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

Approximately 200 KeyBank employees-turned-volunteers in Hudson Valley and Metro NY will join KeyBank colleagues across the nation in leaving their bank offices to volunteer for various local community projects and causes. Many of KeyBank’s branches will close at noon so employees can volunteer.

Below is a list of some of the community organizations in the area – and throughout New York – where KeyBank employees will volunteer:

Westchester County

  • Warner Library, Tarrytown
  • Feeding Westchester, Elmsford
  • Friends of Karen Inc., Salem
  • My Sister’s Place, White Plains

Dutchess County

  • Abilities First, Poughkeepsie
  • New Horizons Resources, Pleasant Valley
  • Love Holds Life, Hopewell Junction
  • Red Hook Public Library, Red Hook

New York County

  • God’s Love We Deliver, New York City

Orange County

  • Access: Support for Living, Newburg
  • Humane Society of Walden, Walden
  • You Are Beautiful People, Warwick

Putnam County

  • Green Chimneys, Brewster

Rockland County

  • West Street Child Care Learning Center, Spring Valley
  • VISIONS/Service for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Spring Valley

Ulster County

  • Marlboro Library, Marlboro
  • Mohonk Preserve, New Paltz
  • Saugerties Lighthouse Conservancy, Saugerties
  • The Brookside School/ARC of Ulster-Green, Cottekill
  • The Kerhonkson Fire Company, Kerhonkson

Neighbors Make the Difference Day is one of KeyBank’s most visible community volunteer projects. The day is a long-standing annual event that demonstrates KeyBank’s commitment to helping its neighbors and communities thrive. More than 6,000 KeyBank employees in 15 states will volunteer this year, completing an expected total of 25,000 volunteer hours in a single day. Remaining employees will stay at open KeyBank branches and offices for normal operations.

 

