Keybank Employees to Volunteer with Local Nonprofits for 29th Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

On May 15th, 200 KeyBank employees will spend part of their workday volunteering with 20 community organizations across Hudson Valley and Metro New York. This year marks KeyBank’s 29th Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

Approximately 200 KeyBank employees-turned-volunteers in Hudson Valley and Metro NY will join KeyBank colleagues across the nation in leaving their bank offices to volunteer for various local community projects and causes. Many of KeyBank’s branches will close at noon so employees can volunteer.

Below is a list of some of the community organizations in the area – and throughout New York – where KeyBank employees will volunteer:

Westchester County

Warner Library, Tarrytown

Feeding Westchester, Elmsford

Friends of Karen Inc., Salem

My Sister’s Place, White Plains

Dutchess County

Abilities First, Poughkeepsie

New Horizons Resources, Pleasant Valley

Love Holds Life, Hopewell Junction

Red Hook Public Library, Red Hook

New York County

God’s Love We Deliver, New York City

Orange County

Access: Support for Living, Newburg

Humane Society of Walden, Walden

You Are Beautiful People, Warwick

Putnam County

Green Chimneys, Brewster

Rockland County

West Street Child Care Learning Center, Spring Valley

VISIONS/Service for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Spring Valley

Ulster County

Marlboro Library, Marlboro

Mohonk Preserve, New Paltz

Saugerties Lighthouse Conservancy, Saugerties

The Brookside School/ARC of Ulster-Green, Cottekill

The Kerhonkson Fire Company, Kerhonkson

Neighbors Make the Difference Day is one of KeyBank’s most visible community volunteer projects. The day is a long-standing annual event that demonstrates KeyBank’s commitment to helping its neighbors and communities thrive. More than 6,000 KeyBank employees in 15 states will volunteer this year, completing an expected total of 25,000 volunteer hours in a single day. Remaining employees will stay at open KeyBank branches and offices for normal operations.