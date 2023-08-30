Westchester County Office for Women Receives 10,000 Diaper Donation from Baby2Baby

The Westchester County Office for Women received a generous donation of 10,000 diapers from Baby2Baby, an organization dedicated to providing essential resources to families in need. This donation was made possible through a collaborative effort with the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

Westchester County Office for Women Director Robi Schlaff said: “Baby2Baby, an organization that has been recently highlighted in the news because of the generosity of actor Matthew McConaughey donating diapers to families in need in Maui, has once again demonstrated their commitment to improving the lives of families. The donated diapers will play a crucial role in supporting mothers and families facing various challenges within Westchester County.”

The Children’s Health Research Foundation/Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network picked up 2,400 diapers from the Office for Women yesterday. These diapers are part of the essential resources provided by the organization that support maternal health in the region. The partnership between the County Office for Women and the Children’s Health Research Foundation plays a pivotal role in ensuring birthing mothers receive comprehensive care through doulas, and pre/post-natal services.

The remaining diapers from the donation will be distributed throughout the upcoming week by the Westchester County Office for Women to local organizations dedicated to assisting mothers in need. This initiative aligns with the Office for Women’s mission to provide crucial support and resources to women and families facing challenges within the county.

The staff members of the Westchester County Office for Women and the Children’s Health Research Foundation/Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network have been instrumental in facilitating this donation and its subsequent distribution. The County thanks Carolyn Mirana, Supervisor; Alexis Alvarez, Community Health Worker; and Kristara Alameda, Community Health Worker, for their dedication and commitment to the well-being of the community.