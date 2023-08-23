Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services Launches New Program to Help Plan for Aging

The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS), in partnership with the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services and Fordham University Graduate School of Social Services, is launching a new program, Live Well & Age Well: The Planning Ambassadors for Aging Program. The Program is designed to help people plan for a successful quality of life in the future, and includes targeted surveys on a variety of topics to help you assess your current status, set priorities and define your goals as you age.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Growing old can be intimidating, and you may feel it’s too soon to start thinking about the later years. The Live Well & Age Well program can help you prepare for the tough topics, like caregiving, financial stability, transportation, housing and more. I invite you to participate in this survey, which will help you to better understand your priorities as you age.”

Commissioner of DSPS Mae Carpenter said: “DSPS has consistently reminded our residents of a famous quote from Benjamin Franklin, ‘A failure to plan is a plan to fail.’ We want everyone to understand that planning is a way to successful aging, because we believe failure is not an option. The Planning Ambassadors for Aging Program will help seniors and their families plan for their aging future.” Our sponsors, AARP, Alzheimer’s Association, Statewide Senior Action Council and New York State Intergenerational Network are pleased to support this effort.

The voluntary and anonymous survey can be completed online as well as in person at certain DSPS events, houses of worship, businesses, organizations and agencies, where trained Planning Ambassador faculty will be present to help with completing the assessments. More information about the Live Well & Age Well Program can be found on the DSPS Website or call (914) 813-6102 –email: PAPAProgram@westchestercountyny.gov

If you have an immediate need, you may contact DSPS at 914-813-6300.