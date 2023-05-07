Upcoming Panel Discussion: Are You Going Through a Divorce?

Come to the “Divorce Detox” event at the Mid-Westchester JCC, Scarsdale on May 18th from 6:30-8:30. https://truewellnesswithin.ck.page/divorcedetoxevent Divorce experts in body, mind, nutrition, and lifestyle teach you how to heal during and after divorce.

Join Ilyssa Panitz, host of the Divorce Hour Radio Show, Suzy Wood, integrative nutrition health coach, Clare Mottola, yoga teacher and life coach, and Dr. Barbara Kapetanakes, psychologist, as they discuss self-care, stress reduction, and answer your questions. Participate in a meditation practice so you can relieve stress Learn relaxation techniques to reduce anxiety Discover secrets to creating nutritious and affordable meals so you can restore balance and energy Find out how to overcome trauma to rebuild your life.

The purchase of your ticket ($20) automatically enters you into a raffle for amazing prizes. Refreshments will be served.