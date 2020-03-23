Tarrytown Village Hall Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Important status update on the coronavirus from the Village of Tarrytown. 3-23-2020

As of Friday, March 20, the Village of Tarrytown has experienced our first positive test for the coronavirus, of someone working in village hall and we closed village hall to have it sanitized on Thursday, March 19 and it remains closed on March 20. No other persons associated with Village government have tested positive or have exhibited any symptoms at this time.

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s order, and to minimize the risk to the public health safety and welfare, Tarrytown Village Hall will be closed from now through Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Depending on what the decision and announcement and order is from New York State at that time, we will either plan to reopen on Wednesday, April 1, or we will provide a further update on what the additional effects and closures may be.

Tarrytown’s library remains closed

All non-solitary outdoor activity is discontinued and prohibited. This includes tennis and basketball.

The villages outdoor bathrooms at Pierson Park will be closed.

All non-emergency administrative staff working for Village of Tarrytown will be working remotely for the time being.

The Senior Bus will not be taking any appointments and will not be operating until after April 1.

If you would like to reach any village Department staff, please go to the department website and you will be able to find emails for each department there.

Information on essential businesses that can remain open can be found by clicking here

Information of the NYS Governor’s PAUSE Initiative can be found by clicking here

We apologize for the difficulties that everyone is experiencing and want to let you all know that we are all in this together. We are trying to work as a team, together with the county, state and federal government to do the utmost that we can to protect the public health, safety and welfare.

Wishing everyone the best,

The Village of Tarrytown elected officials and employees