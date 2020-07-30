Croton-on-Hudson

Sunset Yoga in the Park Series Kicks Off at Croton Point Park

July 30, 2020
Left to right:  Meera Garcia, Chief of General Ob/GYYN at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital; Stacey Petrower, President of NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital, and Christine LaPorta, Deputy Director at Westchester Parks Foundation. (Photo: Westchester Parks Foundation)

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) kicked off the Sunset Yoga in the Park Series on Wednesday, July 29th at Croton Point Park. The free classes will be held throughout the summer. Sunset Yoga in the Park is hosted by the WPF, Tovami Yoga of Mamaroneck, and Westchester County Parks, and sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Additional dates include Wednesday August 12th 6:45pm-8:00pm at Playland Beach in Rye; Wednesday August 26th 6:45pm-8:00pm at Croton Point Park; Wednesday September 9th 6:45pm-8:00pm at Flowers City Park in New Rochelle; Wednesday September 16th 6:45pm-8:00pm at Croton Point Park.  Only 50 people will be allowed per event, so please sign up in advance at www.thewpforg/events

