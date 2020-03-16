State of Emergency Declared in Croton-on-Hudson

The following is a letter sent by the office of Janine King, Village Manager of Croton-on-Hudson, at 10:30 this morning.

State of Emergency is hereby declared in the Village of Croton-on­Hudson for a period of time effective immediately and continuing for the next thirty days.

The State of Emergency has been declared due to emergency conditions produced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Such conditions threaten or imperil the public safety of the citizens of this municipality. As Chief Executive Officer of this municipality, I have exercised the authority given to me under New York State Executive Law, Article 2-8, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health of the citizens of the community.

I hereby direct the Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Public Works, and Emergency Medical Services to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such emergency assistance as deemed necessary.

Janine King Village Manager, Croton-on-Hudson