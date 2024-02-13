Ronald McDonald House Names New Respite Nook

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley hosted a room naming and ribbon cutting event recently for their newly renovated Respite Nook. WPPFFA Local 274 and White Plains PBA dedicated the room in memory of Deputy Chief Kevin Heffernan‘s late wife Nancy. She battled cancer since she was 16 years old and her daughter Gabby said her mom had a special place in her heart for families with sick children and always emphasized how important family time is. The family hopes the respite nook can give some of the RM House families special time together.