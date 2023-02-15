For the Local Good

Rivertown Runners Check In with Sleepy Hollow

February 15, 2023
Left to right: Sleepy Hollow Village Administrator Anthony Graccio, RTR Treasurer Jim Huvane, Trustee Sandra Spiro, Trustee Jared Rodriguez, Mayor Ken Wray, RTR President Todd Ruppel, Tom Kucinski, Trustee Tom Andress, Claire Heckested and Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione. Photo supplied

Earlier this month, Rivertown Runners and the RTR Outreach Fund presented a check to the Sleepy Hollow Village Board of Trustees representing the donations the fund made to many local charities. This donation brings RTR Outreach Fund’s donations to more than $600,000 since its first race in 2010.  

“Rivertown Runners wants to recognize those in the village that make their races happen,” said Todd Ruppel, Rivertown Runners president. “The entire village board for their continued support; the Department of Public Works; the Recreation Department; the Sleepy Hollow Police Department; the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department and the Sleepy Hollow Ambulance Corps for just being there if needed.  It truly takes a village. With the support of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and the many generous merchants, we were proud to present a check for $65,000, to be distributed to the local charities and organizations.” 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Red Cross: Three Reasons to Give Blood this Month

Lyndhurst to Begin Million Dollar Restoration Project

Tarrytown Responds to Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ Emergency

One Poco Night was an International Culinary Bonanza

About the Author: User Submitted