Rivertown Runners Check In with Sleepy Hollow

Earlier this month, Rivertown Runners and the RTR Outreach Fund presented a check to the Sleepy Hollow Village Board of Trustees representing the donations the fund made to many local charities. This donation brings RTR Outreach Fund’s donations to more than $600,000 since its first race in 2010.

“Rivertown Runners wants to recognize those in the village that make their races happen,” said Todd Ruppel, Rivertown Runners president. “The entire village board for their continued support; the Department of Public Works; the Recreation Department; the Sleepy Hollow Police Department; the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department and the Sleepy Hollow Ambulance Corps for just being there if needed. It truly takes a village. With the support of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and the many generous merchants, we were proud to present a check for $65,000, to be distributed to the local charities and organizations.”