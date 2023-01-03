Red Cross, Peyton Manning Huddle Up for a Lifesaving Play this January

This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood.

The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month – a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care. As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.

Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1-31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives. “If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 3-31 throughout Westchester County.

Bedford

1/12/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church, 382 Cantitoe St.

Harrison

1/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Bldg, 216 Halstead Ave

Hawthorne

1/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 40 Saw Mill River Road, Upper Level 3

1/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 40 Saw Mill River Road, Upper Level 3

Larchmont

1/5/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 347, Flint Park, 1 Locust Ave.

New Rochelle

1/30/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., New Rochelle Public Library, One Library Plaza, Lawton Street

North Salem

1/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Salem High School, 230 June Road

Ossining

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hudson Valley Books for Humanity, 67 Central St.

Peekskill

1/4/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 274, 936 McKinley St.

Pleasantville

1/31/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Pace University Kessel Campus Center, 861 Bedford Road

Scarsdale

1/5/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 40 Bell Road

1/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 40 Bell Road

Valhalla

1/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Taylor Pavilion South, 100 Woods Road

White Plains

1/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., The Galleria at White Plains, 100 Main Street

Yonkers

1/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Andalusia School, 380 Walnut Street

Yorktown Heights

1/4/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 57 US 6, Suite 104

1/7/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd

1/25/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. Patricks Church, 117 Moseman Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.