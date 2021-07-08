Phelps Neurosurgeon Recognized as ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly

Dr. David Gordon, Chief of Neurosurgery at Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital, part of Northwell Health, has been recognized by his peers as a 2021 Castle Connolly Top Doctor® in the New York metro region. Dr. Gordon’s clinical expertise focuses on the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain, including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, skull base tumors and stroke.

“While I am very grateful for the recognition, this award fundamentally reflects the hard work and commitment of an entire team of exceptional people – a team I feel lucky to be a part of,” said Dr. Gordon. “From all of my colleagues in the neurosciences through hospital and Northwell leadership, there is great advocacy to provide comprehensive neurosurgical care for the people of our community. I am proud to be a small part of this effort and most grateful to our patients who put their trust in us.”

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are selected following a rigorous nomination process by peer physicians. Each year, tens of thousands of doctors cast nominations. Honorees are selected by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team based on criteria including their medical education, training, hospital appointments, disciplinary histories and more.

“Only a small percentage of physicians are selected to be Castle Connolly Top Doctors,” said John Connolly, co-founder and chairman of Castle Connolly. “Our goal is to make it easier for an average person to find the right doctor for them in what can be an overwhelming process at a difficult time in a person’s life. Dr. Gordon was nominated by physician peers and selected by our physician-led research team at Castle Connolly, an impressive accomplishment worthy of recognition. My congratulations to Dr. Gordon.”

A member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Dr. Gordon previously was director of cranial, vascular and skull base neurosurgery and director of neurotrauma at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the NYU School of Medicine. He has been featured in Castle Connolly and New York Magazine’s Top Doctors since 2018.

For more information on Dr. Gordon and the neurosurgeons at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, visit https://bit.ly/3xoOxym