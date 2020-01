The maternity team at Phelps Hospital Northwell Health delivered its first baby of 2020 at 2:14 am on January 1st. Mom, Sandra Gomez gave birth to a second daughter, Samantha. Samantha weighed in at 8 lbs 4 oz, and is 21 inches long. Samantha has an older sister, Lizbeth. Mom and baby are doing well. Dad was unable to be at the hospital at the time this photo was taken, but was on his way. The family lives in Sleepy Hollow.