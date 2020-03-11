Peekskill Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Postponed

The Peekskill Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed until September 2020. The letter below from the Executive Board of the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade provides all the details.

It is with an abundance of caution and care for our community, and as a result of medical advice in the midst of this health crisis that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 31st Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and all associated events, from March 14th to mid-September 2020, the halfway to St. Patrick’s Day point.

Our 1st commitment is to the safety of both our marchers and our spectators and we look forward to celebrating this great parade 6 months from now.

This was an extremely difficult decision for the parade committee and the City and we ask that you look forward to September and stay safe and well.

Sincerely,

The Executive Board of the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The City of Peekskill

For information about the parade contact:

Sue Sheridan, Parade Committee Chair, peekskillstpatsparadecommittee@gmail.com

Andy Stewart, City Manager, City of Peekskill, NY

For updates on the event visit the Facebook page for The Peekskill St. Patrick’s Committee