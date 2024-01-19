Open Door to Provide Dental Services to Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Students

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 4-6 p.m. the Open Door Family Medical Center and Foundation will have their Dental Van stationed at W.L. Morse Elementary School located at 30 Pocantico Street, Sleepy Hollow.

Open Door has recently partnered with the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns in order to provide dental services to children in Kindergarten to Second Grade. They will have their Dental Van parked at W.L. Morse Elementary School, where there will be a presentation, giveaways, and children will be allowed to tour the van.

“We’re thrilled to make our schools a hub for community well-being by beginning to offer free dental services to all families,” said Dr. Audrey Brutus, Supervisor of Social Emotional Learning and Community Engagement. “This game-changing initiative ensures equitable access to essential dental care, marking a pivotal moment for our district as we create a better tomorrow for our children and families.”

Open Door provides excellent, accessible, and personalized health care regardless of ability to pay to build healthier families and communities. Their goal is to serve more than 80,000 patients a year by 2030. Through their growing services, they hope to improve the health and quality of life for residents in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster Counties.