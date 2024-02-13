Northwell Health Wins Five Press Ganey Awards

Northwell Health, two of its hospitals and two of its outpatient facilities were named a 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The awards place Northwell in the top 5% for patient and consumer experience among healthcare providers.

Press Ganey is the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. The awards are part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in multiple different areas.

“These Press Ganey awards prove just how committed Northwell Health is to ensuring our patients have the best possible experience in our facilities,” said Sven Gierlinger, senior vice president and chief experience officer at Northwell. “They’re also a testament to the extraordinary work our staff does every day.”