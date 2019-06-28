Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma – David Janes

For the past few months I have been training hard for the hike up Mount Washington. More importantly, I have been raising funds to support new treatments and support for those suffering from Multiple Myeloma!

My training has included a regimen of cardio workouts, strength training, as well as core training. For core, I have been working closely with Juliana Santos at Juliana Pilates in Tarrytown, NY where we have spent a lot of time preparing for boulder climbing by strengthening joints through various training routines such as the one in the attached photo.

I am now packed and ready to head to New Hampshire and Mt. Washington. Weather will determine the safety of the hike and there is always a chance we won’t make it up. But the point of this effort is to raise awareness and funds for Multiple Myeloma as that is the real mountain to climb.

Thank you,

David

Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma is a collaboration between CURE Media Group, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Celgene. To donate to David’s climb, click HERE.