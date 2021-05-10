Montrose Resident Honored

Kathryn Joblon of Montrose is the recipient of a 2020 Public Health Award presented by the Westchester County Board of Health and County Executive George Latimer.

Joblon was honored as someone who has “volunteered to help the needy, veterans and first responders, among others.” Board of Health President Robert Baker, M.D.

Two sets of awards – for 2020 and for 2021 — recognized a total of nine people and three organizations. “We are thankful for the work they do and for service to our community, ” said Dr. Baker.

Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, M.D., said: “Improving public health takes creativity, commitment and collaboration, and we are grateful to all the honorees,