Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s Go the Distance Walk Set for September 18

Families from across the region are expected to attend Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s 18th Annual Go the Distance Walk and Family Fun Day September 18 for a day of fun-filled activities to support pediatric care in the Hudson Valley. Families are welcome to attend the free event featuring activities including face painting, crafts, carnival games, music, character appearances, food and more! The day’s activities begin at 9:30 a.m. with the one-mile walk around the Westchester Medical Center campus stepping off at 11 a.m.

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and its advanced pediatric services care for more than 30,000 seriously ill and injured children each year. The popular event is Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s largest annual fundraiser and draws thousands of former patients, families, staff, and supportive community members from around the region.

Four former patients who are ambassadors for the children’s hospital will lead the Go the Distance Walk: Derek, 7, of Nanuet, Chloe, 14, of Dobbs Ferry, Trevor, 8, of Stormville and Taylor, 9, of Stamford. To read their stories, learn more about event activities, how to sponsor a walk team or create your own, visit WMCBig5Races.com/Walk-Details.