March of Dimes Annual Real Estate Awards Breakfast Raises Over $1 Million

March of Dimes NY Market held the 35th Annual Real Estate Awards Breakfast Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY. The event shattered its fundraising goal, raising over $1 million for the second year in a row to support the March of Dimes’ mission to improve the health of moms and babies. Three real estate industry leaders were honored:

DON BUCCI, Managing Director/Market Lead Greater NYS and CT Project & Development Services for JLL received the coveted March of Dimes Real Estate Award for his successful 20-year career with JLL building the largest team of project management professionals north of New York City, including top architects, engineers, contractors and developers. Don’s department oversees millions of square feet of real estate and over $250 million in work annually.

MARTIN GINSBURG, Founder and Principal, Ginsburg Development Companies, LLC (GDC) received the Award for Excellence in Community Development for the recent transformation of the iconic Westchester Financial Center in White Plains into the new mixed-use City Square.

TIMOTHY M. JONES, CEO, Robert Martin Company, LLC, received the prestigious Martin S. Berger Award for Lifetime Achievement for his career as a top executive in the real estate industry. From real estate investment to development, strategy to fulfillment, acquisition to expansion, Tim has done it – world class. Tim is a long-time March of Dimes supporter, serving on the Westchester March of Dimes Board of Directors and as co-chair of the March for Babies walk.

Ray Quartarao, Managing Director, Real Estate Executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co. presented the March of Dimes Real Estate Award to Don Bucci, which included the real estate legacy Ray and Joe built together working at JLL.

Joe Simone, President of Simone Development Companies, presented the Martin S. Berger Award for Lifetime Achievement to Timothy M. Jones. His introduction included a tribute in memories of Tim’s long legacy with Mack-Cali and Robert Martin Company as well as a look at Tim’s new project, Tesoro Club, a premier gated golf and country club community spread over 1,400 picturesque acres in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach presented the Award for Excellence in Community Development to Martin Ginsburg and GDC where he shared Mr. Ginsburg’s extensive footprint throughout White Plains and beyond.

The 35 Annual March of Dimes Real Estate Awards Breakfast was hosted by News 12 Networks’ Emmy Award-winning Anchor/Host/Reporter Tara Rosenblum and chaired by Patricia Valenti, Executive Managing Director for Newmark.