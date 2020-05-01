Local Healthcare Workers Receive Fresh Produce as Thanks

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital has been gifted with boxes of fresh produce for the staff to take home as a thank you for their dedication to helping others during COVID-19.

The hospital received a delivery of 650 fresh produce boxes that contain enough fruits and vegetables to feed a family of four for up to a week from Feeding Our Frontlines – a project founded by companies across the produce industry (Produce Partners) to bring fresh produce to healthcare workers.

Boxes were made available to staff at no charge on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1st.

Each box contains items like:

Driscoll’s Berries

Taylor Farms Chopped Romaine

Grimmway / Cal-Organic Vegetables

Rainier Apples

Wada Farms Potatoes

Dole Tropical Fruit

Mission Avocados

Sunkist Citrus

Feeding Our Frontlines is a project organized by a national partnership of fresh produce companies to bring boxes of fresh produce to healthcare employees and their families working long shifts during the COVID-19 crisis – at no cost to them or the hospital. For more information about this project, please visit www.producepartners.org