Field Hall Foundation Awards $309,265 in Grants to Address the Needs of Older Adults

Field Hall Foundation of Cortlandt Manor, NY has awarded $309,265 in new grants through its Spring 2022 grant cycle. The funding will be used to improve the lives of vulnerable older adults and their caregivers in Westchester, Dutchess, and Putnam Counties.

Grant recipients include:

CoveCare Center

$50,000 – To support their mobile behavioral health program for Putnam County seniors who are unable to access services through traditional means

Habitat for Humanity NYC and Westchester County

$50,000 – To support the pilot of their Aging in Place Home Repair Program in Westchester County

Hudson River Housing

$35,000 – To provide transportation to their senior residents and homeless clients in Dutchess County

Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services

$30,000 – To pilot a Telehealth Intervention Program for Seniors in Mount Vernon

Westchester Independent Living Center

$25,000 – To provide case management and peer support to Burke Hospital spinal cord injury patients as they return to their homes and communities

WestCOP

$25,000 – To provide supplemental nutritious groceries to food-insecure seniors in Putnam and Westchester Counties

People USA

$24,265 – To make accessibility enhancements at their crisis response sites in Dutchess and Putnam Counties, and train staff on how to better serve seniors in all three counties

Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

$15,000 – To support the monthly provision of nutritious groceries to food-insecure older adults

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County

$15,000 – To support the pilot of a Community Freezer Program for food-insecure seniors

Support Connection

$15,000 – To provide counseling and support to seniors with breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer, and emergency funding for treatment-related expenses

YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester

$15,000 – To re-start their Encore Plus Program, which provides breast self-examination education and assistance in accessing and receiving mammogram screenings

Cerebral Palsy Westchester

$10,000 – To support the extra safety measures necessary due to the pandemic to protect the health of older adults in their care

The Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. It does this by providing grants to nonprofits and local government agencies in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties for programs and projects that directly impact vulnerable seniors and their caregivers.

The Foundation has three grant cycles a year and is now accepting Letters of Inquiry for its Winter 2022/23 grant cycle. The deadline for submission is October 3, 2022.

For more information on the Spring grants awarded or to submit a Letter of Inquiry, visit www.fieldhallfoundation.org or contact:

Patti Lavan Horvath, Program Officer

Field Hall Foundation

2302 Catherine Street, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

(914) 813-9103

phorvath@fieldhallfdn.org