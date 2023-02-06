FDA Awards Local Doctor $1.9 million for Covid Vaccine-Associated Myocarditis Research

Supriya Jain, M.D., clinical associate professor of pediatrics and of radiology and clinical education liaison, has been awarded a Broad Agency Agreement (BAA) of $1,997,031 over five years by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support groundbreaking research on Covid-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis using advanced cardiovascular imaging, including cardiac MRI (CMR). Dr. Jain will lead a collaborative research network of clinical investigators spanning more than 30 U.S. medical institutions.

“Immunizations are the most important measure against Covid-19 and are highly effective in preventing serious clinical complications. A very rare but serious adverse effect—Covid-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis—had been reported in some patients,” said Dr. Jain, a pediatric cardiologist and a cardiac imaging specialist, who serves as director of pediatric cardiac MRI/advanced cardiovascular imaging at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a major clinical affiliate of NYMC. “In June 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) observed a rate of post-vaccine myocarditis that was higher in adolescents and young adults than the expected baseline,” said Dr. Jain. This latest study builds on earlier studies initiated and led by Dr. Jain that began with 63 patients from across 16 U.S. hospitals who were under 21 years old with a diagnosis of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination.

Since that time, Dr. Jain has built a large collaborative research network of clinical investigators with expertise in both cardiology and advanced cardiovascular imaging, including cardiac MRI (CMR), that spans more than 30 medical institutions across the U.S. and includes more than 300 patients.