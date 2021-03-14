EuroThreads – Cosmetic Rejuvenation in Minutes

Have you been thinking of ways to decrease the appearance of wrinkles, ﬁne lines, and folds in your skin but don’t want to think about surgery? Then EuroThreads may be for you.

EuroThreads are reabsorbable surgical sutures composed of biodegradable polymers, the safest material that can be implanted in the body. These treatments oﬀer instant results without any scar tissue or adverse side eﬀects.

EuroThreads treat loose, sagging skin and wrinkles oﬀering a look of a surgical face lift in minutes without a stitch. The threads disappear through simple hydrolysis and are completely absorbed. Facial threads leave behind a collagen structure that provides support for the skin, tightening and lifting sagging skin. Due to the ﬁbrotic reaction caused by the threads, the lifting and stretching action will continue even after the threads have been reabsorbed. With the breakdown of the thread, production of collagen and Hyaluronic acid is produced resulting in moisture and ﬁrmness with long lasting results between 1-3 years. Threads can now lift the breast and buttocks in just one treatment.

Skin rejuvenation is almost instant and the effects continue to improve in the weeks following the treatment. An intimate knowledge of facial anatomy along with technology and technique is necessary to excel in this industry.

EuroThreads are FDA-approved for skin laxity in the face, neck and body. EuroThreads is a noninvasive procedure with virtually no risk of scarring or complications. In rare cases the sutures may be visible under the skin and will quickly disappear leaving layers of collagen in their path.

It is necessary to avoid direct sunlight and tanning beds and a daily application of SPF30 is required. Gently wash the treated areas and avoid any rubbing or massage for at least 2 weeks after application. The treated area will feel tight with minimal discomfort for several days after treatment.

