Duck Derby and Family Health Day Coming Up Sunday, June 11

The Tarrytown Rotary Rubber Duck Derby and YMCA Healthy Kids Day is scheduled for Sunday, June 11th. Normally held on a Saturday, the event has been moved to Sunday for the first time in 15 years due to the earlier rain out as well as the TaSH Farmer’s Market being in Patriot’s Park on Saturdays in June.

In addition to the duck derby, there will be plenty of kids activities, food trucks including Luna’s Cocina and New England’s Finest Lobster, along with Hope Hose Fire House grilling. Plus Jimmy’s Soft Serve ice cream.

People can continue to adopt rubber ducks online through Wednesday night at www.tarrytownrotary.org. You’ll also be able to adopt ducks on the day of the event beginning at 11am.

The YMCA will provide games, vendors, music and bouncy castles. They will be selling bracelets for the rides at the park. They can be ordered in advance on line at www.ymcatarrytown.org.