“Demystifying Medicare” Workshops this Spring

Most seniors can’t make changes in their healthcare coverage at this time of year, but people soon to be eligible for Medicare or doing paperwork for others might want to attend one of the many “Demystifying Medicare” workshops the Westchester Library System has scheduled around the county through May 21st.

A complete understanding of how the healthcare insurance system works is key to making the best choices for yourself or people in your care. The library’s free and neutral workshops include a comprehensive overview of Original Medicare, Advantage Plans, Medigaps (NYS supplemental plans), prescription drug plans, EPIC, and cost-saving programs for people with limited resources. All the currently scheduled events are listed at the bottom of the WLS webpage: http://seniors.westchesterlibraries.org/demystifyingmedicare/.

And for those who can’t make one of these classes, you can access the updated audio version at the same link. There’s a 5-minute video on how to get the best out of this online presentation, pictures of the displays, and .pdfs you can download of all the handouts, including one on Medicare and COVID.

In a non-COVID universe, the Westchester Library System and the Department of Senior Program and Services work year-round in other ways to help people with Medicare, Medicaid and other senior benefits. For individual counseling, please contact DSPS at 914-813-6100, Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, or 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) at any time. And explore the library’s full range of informational services for seniors at https://seniors.westchesterlibraries.org/senior-benefits/.