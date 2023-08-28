Cancer Services Program of the Hudson Valley Champions Immunization and Screening for National Immunization Month

In honor of National Immunization Month, Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the Hudson Valley aims to raise awareness about the importance of immunization for Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer – particularly for individuals up to age 26 for whom the HPV vaccine is recommended.

Cervical cancer, predominantly caused by HPV, is a preventable disease. Yet, it remains a major health concern worldwide. The good news is there are two effective ways to address this concern: immunization and regular screening for HPV and cervical cancer.

Immunization against HPV is most effective when administered at a younger age, ideally before the onset of sexual activity. The vaccine is recommended for individuals up to age 26. However, getting vaccinated does not eliminate the need for regular cervical cancer screenings, which should be part of every woman’s health routine.

For those who have missed the age window for immunization, cervical cancer screenings and HPV testing remain crucial. These tests serve as an effective secondary line of defense, enabling early detection and treatment of any abnormalities. The earlier it is detected, the easier it is to treat.

For more information about HPV, the vaccine, and cervical cancer screenings, please visit our website at www.hitch.org/cancer-services-program or call 855-277-4482.