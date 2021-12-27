Briarcliff and Tarrytown Announce Drive Thru and Walk-Up Covid-19 Test Kit Distribution – Tuesday Dec 28

BRIARCLIFF Distribution Plan

On Tuesday December 28th at 12:00 pm the Village will be conducting a distribution of its Covid-19 test kits that it received from Westchester County.

The distribution will take place in the parking lot directly adjacent to the platform tennis court and hut near Atria Senior Living. The distribution will be a drive-thru format, first-come, first-serve. Residents are asked to turn on to Van Lu Van Road (next to Post Office), pass the Youth Center and proceed down towards Atria Senior Living via Van Lu Van Road. There will be Police and Volunteers on hand to help assist drivers with traffic and queuing, which will be into three separate queuing lanes. A basic map depicting the circulation plan is pictured below. One test kit (two tests) per Village of Briarcliff Manor household will be provided until kits are exhausted. ID is required. If you pay your taxes to the Village of Briarclfif Manor, you are eligible to receive a kit – paying school taxes alone does not count as a resident.

Managing Expectations…

The Village, like many other municipalities around the county, received a limited number of tests. Approximately 230 tests will be distributed. Given that we have over 2,700 households, we expect major disappointment for many that will attend the distribution. If we receive more tests, we will of course make and plan for an additional distribution. We understand that these are incredibly hard to find right now.

TARRYTOWN Distribution Plan

Tuesday/Martes 12/28: Distribution of Covid Tests / Distribución de pruebas Covid

Notice to Tarrytown Residents re Covid test Giveaway // Aviso a los residentes de Tarrytown sobre el sorteo de kits de la prueba de Covid

In order to best address the increased demand for Covid-19 testing expected after this holiday weekend and to help ensure a Happy New Year for our community, the Village of Tarrytown is planning to distribute its allotment of 400 at-home Covid-19 Tests to residents, keeping a small number on hand for urgent / emergency cases. Kits are limited to one per household on a first-come, first served basis.

*****Identification and proof of residency are required. *****

Tuesday, December 28, 2021, there will be 2 sessions:

DRIVE-THRU, 1 PM at the Tarrytown Recreation Department located at 238 West Main Street (300 kits available)

WALK-UP 6 PM at Village Hall at 1 Depot Plaza (100 kits available)

Free Parking is available in the Village Hall Lot or in Lot A this Tuesday evening.

We ask that if you have not had contact or exposure to someone who tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 3 to 5 days, please do not take a test kit, but leave it for those who have had actual exposure. Thank you for your cooperation. We encourage everyone to wear masks when you cannot socially distance, and please stay up to date with your vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Happy New Year!

Para abordar mejor la mayor demanda de pruebas de Covid-19 que se espera después de este fin de semana festivo y para ayudar a garantizar un Feliz Año Nuevo para nuestra comunidad, el pueblo de Tarrytown planea distribuir su asignación de 400 kits de pruebas caseras de Covid-19 a residentes, manteniendo un pequeño número a mano para casos de urgencia / emergencia. Los kits están limitados a uno por hogar por orden de llegada.

***** Se requiere identificación y prueba de residencia. *****

Martes 28 de diciembre de 2021, habrá 2 sesiones:

AUTO-SERVICIO (DRIVE-THRU), 1 PM en el Departamento de Recreación de Tarrytown ubicado en 238 West Main Street (300 kits disponibles)

DISTRIBUCION SIN CITA PREVIA (WALK-UP) 6 PM en el municipio (Village Hall) en 1 Depot Plaza (100 kits disponibles)

Estacionamiento gratuito está disponible en el parqueo del municipio (Village Hall) o en el parqueo “A” este martes

Le pedimos que si no ha tenido contacto o exposición con alguien que dio positivo por Covid-19 durante los últimos 3 a 5 días, no lleve un kit de prueba, déjelo para aquellos que hayan tenido una exposición real. Gracias por su cooperación. Alentamos a todos a usar máscaras cuando no puedan distanciarse socialmente, y manténgase al día con sus vacunas para ayudar a detener la propagación del Covid-19.

¡Feliz año nuevo!

In the meantime, here are some suggested resources for find Covid-19 testing and obtaining a vaccine/booster

Vaccine Appointments – https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/