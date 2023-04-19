Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Northern Westchester Hospital to Host Free Memory Screening Event on May 10

To help Westchester residents be proactive about their brain health, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) and Northern Westchester Hospital, part of Northwell Health, will host a free memory screening event on Wednesday, May 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the former Reader’s Digest building at Chappaqua Crossing, Entry “B,” 1st Floor, Pegasus Conference Room (480 North Bedford Road, Chappaqua, NY). Advanced registration is highly recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted as time permits. There are no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.

Memory screenings are quick (approximately 10-15 minutes), noninvasive and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other cognitive functions. They are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks. Screenings are administered one on one by a qualified professional and results are confidential. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

“Annual memory screenings should be part of everyone’s health and wellness routine, regardless of whether you’re experiencing memory problems. Just as we regularly check other facets of our health, we need a checkup from the neck up, too,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “We are pleased to work with Northern Westchester Hospital to provide this free service to the community.”

“Our memories are a critical part of being human and staying healthy,” said Derek Anderson, Executive Director, Northern Westchester Hospital. “Every day our hospital works to strengthen the health of the people in the communities we serve. We recognize the importance of hosting this event and partnering with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of American to improve the community’s quality of life.”

Early detection of memory impairments is extremely important. Many different conditions can cause memory issues, including treatable or curable conditions such as vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, urinary tract infections, sleep apnea, stress, anxiety and depression.

Even in the case of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s, early detection can provide greater opportunity to begin treatments that can help slow the symptoms of the disease, as well as taking part in a clinical trial. In addition, it affords the person the chance to take advantage of community services, such as support groups and therapeutic programming, that can help maximize quality of life, as well as have a greater say in making legal, financial and health care decisions.

For more information about the free memory screening program on May 10, including registration, please contact the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Memory Screening Department at (866) 232-8484 or visit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America | Free Memory Screenings with Northern Westchester Hospital (alzfdn.org).