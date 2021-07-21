6 Tips to Work Towards a Healthier You

After the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have started to question our lifestyles and if we are being as healthy as we should be. The thought of adapting your lifestyle and making changes to your diet can feel rather daunting.

But what if we told you that it isn’t as scary as you may think. Taking the first small steps towards a healthy lifestyle can really make all the difference. Here are 6 top tips that you can try out for yourself to work towards a healthier lifestyle and most importantly a healthier you.

Make Changes to Your Diet

There is no denying that we can all get tempted by junk food. However, if you are in the habit of eating it often then this is something you should try to move away from. Your diet should consist of a range of foods like fruit, vegetables and wholegrains. Introducing these foods into your diet can help you reduce your risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Making a weekly meal plan can help you stay on track with your diet and can also help you avoid adding food to your shopping trolley that you don’t need. Check out these meal plan templates for some inspiration.

Be More Active

Exercise is often a word dreaded by many. However, you shouldn’t see exercise as a chore and instead find a form of exercise that you get enjoyment out of. You don’t need to be athletic to have the ability to exercise. In fact, there are so many forms you can choose from like walking to playing football in your local park. Taking time out of your day to exercise can have huge benefits for your health. Not only can you benefit from improved circulation and strengthening of the heart, but you can also lower your risk of heart diseases.

Get Tested

Your gut health is hugely important as it helps contribute to a stronger immune system. Many people don’t realise that some of the foods they eat can actually have a negative impact on your gut bacteria. It can be a useful idea to look into food intolerance tests. These tests can help you identify the foods that are causing you digestive issues and other symptoms. Your gut health contributes towards stronger brain and heart health. It also improves your mood and provides you with a healthier sleep so identifying foods which could have a negative impact on your health can help you work towards a healthier lifestyle.

Avoid Excess Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol consumption can lead to a vast number of health problems. If you enjoy the occasional drink in moderation, then the chances are this isn’t going to have a damaging effect on your health. However, drinking in excess can open a whole host of issues. In the long-term excessive drinking can cause liver damage and other issues like heart disease.

If you are in the routine of drinking a lot at home, then there are a few steps you can take to help you cut down. Try to turn that motivation to drink into a hobby and refocus. Exercise can be a good way to focus the mind.

Don’t Smoke

Smoking can cause a number of health issues such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, to name a few. If you are already a smoker and have been for a while it can be a difficult habit to knock. However, you should tell yourself that it is a dangerous habit that can cause irreversible and long-term damage to your health.

You could also be affecting those around you as second hand smoke can also increase the chances of those around you developing health risks associated with smoking. There are a number of helpful online forums where you can gain useful advice on how other people have quit smoking. It can be reassuring to talk to someone who has been through it before, and you can gain some advice which could help you make sensible lifestyle choices to better your health.

Minimise Your Sugar Intake

Too much sugar in your diet can cause you to gain weight and it can also cause tooth decay. Most adults and children today are consuming too much sugar in their everyday diet. There are some simple steps that you can take to minimise your sugar intake like cutting down on sugary drinks like fruit juices, smoothies and fizzy drinks.

You can also reduce the number of sugary foods in your diet like preserves and sweetened cereals. It is advised that you get into the habit of looking a nutritional labels and ingredients lists of food products to help you reduce your sugar intake in your diet. Reducing your sugar intake can help reduce your risk of heart diseases. It is always worth checking the label of the foods you buy as some may even surprise you.