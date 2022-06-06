6 Things You Can Do to Improve Your Dog’s Health in 2022

Any dog owner will tell you that having a dog is about so much more than just having a pet. A dog is an extension of your family, just in a cute, furry, and lovable form. You want only the best for your dog, which means making their health and well-being a priority. Whether your dog is still very young, middle-aged or in its senior years, it’s never too late to take steps like including Holistapet CBD in their diet to improve its health.

Here are six things you can do in 2022 that will have a very significant and positive effect on your dog’s well-being.

Pay Attention to What’s in Their Food

If you want to make a real impact on your dog’s health, then you must start with what they eat. You may not even realize that the food you’re feeding your dog isn’t the best for them, as the price isn’t always an indicator of quality. Experts recommend reading the ingredients on the food, looking at the nutritional value and choosing brands that don’t use a bunch of fillers. You want real ingredients that are good for your dog.

Dog food is also created for specific life stages, meaning it is meant for a specific age group. Be sure to pick one that coordinates with your dog’s life stage. A puppy’s nutritional needs will be completely different from a senior dog, so be mindful of what you’re purchasing.

Speak to the Vet About a Healthy Body Weight

It’s also wise to make an appointment with the vet to discuss a healthy body weight for your dog. Is your dog currently under or over-weight? If so, this needs to be addressed and you need to make the necessary adjustments to their diet. Maintaining healthy body weight is easier on their joints and muscles, it can help prevent health issues from developing, and helps to prolong their lifespan.

Stay On Top of Their Vaccinations and Check-Ups

Speaking of the vet, it’s also important to schedule a yearly check-up regardless of your dog’s health. The vet will be able to check that all is well with your fur baby, give them any necessary vaccinations, prescribe medications if needed and it’s a chance for you to ask questions and get advice.

Don’t forget to also talk to your vet about products that protect your dog against parasites like heartworm, ticks and fleas.

Make Your Dog’s Oral Health a Priority

How often have you questioned the need to brush your teeth daily – probably never? You know that brushing your teeth ensures you have good oral health, which helps to prevent other health issues from occurring. So, why wouldn’t the same be true for your dog? But just because you want to improve their oral health, doesn’t mean you’re ready to get out a toothbrush and start brushing. If you’re wondering how to clean dog teeth without brushing, it’s easier than you may think.

Native Pet explores the question of “how to clean dog teeth without brushing” in-depth on their blog, drawing attention to hard chews, probiotics supplements, dental chews and or using a dental finger toothbrush. Native Pet is known for its high-quality nutritional pet supplements that are meant to address and improve a variety of health issues and conditions.

Exercise Needs to Be a Regular Occurrence

Here’s another thing that humans and dogs have in common – the need for regular exercise and activity. This is what keeps your dog fit both physically and mentally. If you have a backyard that they can run around in, play, and engage in activity, then that is fantastic, but that shouldn’t replace regular walking.

Experts recommend that dogs walk 15-30 minutes daily to maintain peak health. Dogs can make excellent hiking, biking and even jogging companions if they have the physical stamina for it. Depending on the breed of dog you have, multiple walks a day may be necessary. This is even more so the case if you don’t have a yard for them to burn off energy in.

Many Breeds Will Require Regular Grooming

Then we have grooming, which many breeds will require regular assistance with. Any medium or long-haired dog will need regular brushing and likely bathing. If their coat isn’t well-groomed then it can lead to a dry, itchy, and flaky scalp which is very uncomfortable for them. Regular nail trimming will be necessary for all breeds. To help keep them clean and fresh, be sure to also wash their bedding, blankets, and any clothing regularly.

Each of these tips will help you to prioritize your dog’s health and make sure you’re doing all you can for them. Your dog relies on you to keep them happy, safe, and healthy and the good news is that it’s relatively easy to achieve.