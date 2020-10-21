5 Tips for a Great Bedtime Routine

A good night’s sleep is important for both your physical and mental health, it is also associated with many benefits like better mood throughout the day, healthier heart, better immunity, increased performance, to name a few. That being said, if you want to feel better during the day and achieve more, then make sure to create a great nighttime routine. In this article, you can find top tips to help you create a relaxing bedtime routine.

Unwind and Have Fun

If you need to decompress after a long day, you can do something for fun, like reading a new book, dancing, watching TV, or playing online games. In case you like to play online games, you can stick to a fun genre and games that aren’t too challenging. There are also games designed to have a calming effect on your mind.

Otherwise, pick something that suits your preferences. If you like to play casino games, for example, there are many trustworthy casino sites where you can play fun casino games from the comfort of your home. Slot games are great for people that are looking for something more relaxing, as they are easy to play.

Put Down Your Smartphone Before Bed

The blue light emitted from your laptop and mobile devices can be trick your brain into thinking it’s time to work and be alert. This is why it’s best to avoid bringing your laptop and smartphone in your bedroom, and also make sure you spend some time offline, away from screens right before bed.

Eat Lightly and No Caffeine

This is a well-known rule many people forget to follow. In fact, it’s best not to drink after 2 PM, but this might differ from one person to another. You shouldn’t also drink too much water before going to bed because this can also disturb your sleep. Hence, you can have a light meal and a snack if you feel hungry, but avoid coffee, caffeinated drinks, and alcohol.

Take Shorter Naps

It is recommended to take power naps when you feel tired. But, you shouldn’t take too many naps during the day, nor longer naps than 20-30 minutes. Also, if you take naps later in the day, it might disrupt your sleep cycle. This is why it’s recommended to sleep early in the afternoon and after lunch.

Plan Ahead

Most people don’t plan ahead and don’t know how many hours they will need to fall asleep and wake up in the morning. So, based on your schedule, you can set a time-frame dedicated to relaxing and going to bed. This will help you establish a healthy, consistent routine that supports your sleep-wake cycle. But also make sure to wake-up at the same time every day. If you manage to stick to this kind of schedule, you are less likely you suffer from insomnia.