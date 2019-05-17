Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve to Host Rockwood Ramble 10K

Proceeds from June 1 Charity Run Benefit Carriage Road Maintenance

The Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve Rockwood Ramble 10K charity race will take on a new meaning this year after the culmination of a multi-year effort to designate the Preserve and its 65-mile carriage road network for inclusion on the State Register of Historic Places. When runners take the start on Saturday, June 1st, they will be running on 100-year-old 16-foot-wide crushed-stone pathways designed by John D. Rockefeller Sr. and his son, John D. Jr. The signature feature gives the Preserve their distinctive look and feel and are integral to its overall appeal.

Race Director Laureen Fitzgerald stated: “The Rockwood Ramble 10k is a way to race the trails while experiencing the history of the Rockefeller family, the breathtaking views of the Hudson River, and the beauty of Rockefeller State Park Preserve.”

Runners will be greeted by scenic Hudson River views before the course veers into the woods. Over 400 runners take part in this annual race, which is an ideal course for beginners or experienced competitors, the wide carriage roads are ideal for running. Advance registration is $35 until May 31st. Day of registration is $40. To register for the race, visit: https://www.rockysraces.org/races/rockwood-ramble-10k/

In addition to the Rockwood Ramble 10K the Friends host four fundraisers to celebrate, advocate and raise awareness for the Preserve: the Peony Celebration cocktail party and flower show; the Gala; the Amble & Gamble horseback riding along the carriage roads; and Rocky’s 5K among the autumn foliage.