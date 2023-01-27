Westchester Jewish Community Services Receives Grant on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Westchester Jewish Community Services has been awarded a grant of $20,000 to continue its work in providing health and social services for Holocaust survivors.

This funding is part of a $700,000 Senate addition to the 2022-2023 state budget to support 35 agencies statewide who provide Holocaust survivor support. Each agency will receive $20,000 from the Senate. WJCS is the only agency in Westchester to receive this grant.

“I am proud to lead the Senate in securing this addition to the state budget. More than 40 percent of New York’s Holocaust survivors live in poverty and rely on non-profit agencies such as WJCS for support. As we commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day today, we must renew our responsibility and commitment to help survivors and their families,” said Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“I am very pleased that WJCS will be receiving $20,000 to support Holocaust survivors. WJCS works tirelessly to provide support and community to Holocaust survivors, who endured the most horrific of experiences. The work they do connects survivors to one another and provides indispensable opportunities for young people to hear the stories and experiences of these survivors, who we are losing every day. I’ve been honored to join these survivors at events sponsored by WJCS, and have been incredibly moved by the dedication of the staff and volunteers to these extraordinary survivors,” said State Senator Shelley Mayer.

Westchester County is home to 160 Holocaust survivors ranging in age from 70-100. WJCS helps provide them with home care aides, emergency assistance to help pay medical and dental bills, hearing aids, life alerts and transportation to these appointments. They also deliver Kosher Meals to those with food insecurity.

“Everything WJCS does to support these survivors and their families is vital to their well-being, especially the social component they provide. Thanks to their socialization events, these seniors experience the Jewish Holidays together, share meals and interact in person making life a little less lonely,”continued Senator Stewart-Cousins. “We are fortunate to have an agency that is committed to making their lives easier and fulfilling.”

“Thank you Leader Stewart-Cousins for providing Westchester Jewish Community Services with these critically needed funds to help us serve our county’s Holocaust survivors, their families and their providers. With these additional resources WJCS will be able to provide health and socialization services that recognize the strength and dignity of Westchester’s resilient survivors,” said Seth Diamond, WJCS CEO.